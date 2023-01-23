e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Rahul Dravid has said that Rajat Patidar can get the to play in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand only if any of the players in the regular Indian XI get injured.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
MP batsman Rajat Patidar | Pic: BCCI
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajat Patidar may have to wait for his ODI debut a little longer as India coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday that the current playing XI is "totally fit".

Talking to the media here, Dravid said that Rajat Patidar can get the opportunity to play in the match against New Zealand if any of the players get injured. 

“Present India eleven is totally fit and they will play the third ODI on Tuesday. In case of injury, we will think about giving an opportunity to Rajat Patidar," he said. 

Dravid further added that if India wins the toss on Tuesday, then they will definitely choose to bat.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back injury, Rajat Patidar called up
article-image

India lead 2-0 in the series and will play the final ODI against New Zealand in at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.

Notably, Indore’s Nitin Menon will officiate the match as field umpire on Tuesday.

Who is Rajat Patidar?

The Indore-based batter got his maiden entry into the Indian team after Shreyas Iyer’s injury.

However, Patidar did not get to play in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Patidar came into prominence after his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in 2021. He plays for MP in the Ranji Trophy.

He had a difficult first season at RCB, playing just four games, but got a longer rope last season in which he scored 333 runs from 8 T20s.

He smashed a hundred against Lucknow Super Giants and also scored two fifties in IPL 2022.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...

ICC rescinds demit point for Rawalpindi pitch following PCB appeal

ICC rescinds demit point for Rawalpindi pitch following PCB appeal

Virat Kohli becomes only cricketer in history to be a part of ICC Test, ODI & T20I Team of the Year

Virat Kohli becomes only cricketer in history to be a part of ICC Test, ODI & T20I Team of the Year