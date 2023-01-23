Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

MP batsman Rajat Patidar | Pic: BCCI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajat Patidar may have to wait for his ODI debut a little longer as India coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday that the current playing XI is "totally fit".

Talking to the media here, Dravid said that Rajat Patidar can get the opportunity to play in the match against New Zealand if any of the players get injured.

“Present India eleven is totally fit and they will play the third ODI on Tuesday. In case of injury, we will think about giving an opportunity to Rajat Patidar," he said.

Dravid further added that if India wins the toss on Tuesday, then they will definitely choose to bat.

India lead 2-0 in the series and will play the final ODI against New Zealand in at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.

Notably, Indore’s Nitin Menon will officiate the match as field umpire on Tuesday.

Who is Rajat Patidar?

The Indore-based batter got his maiden entry into the Indian team after Shreyas Iyer’s injury.

However, Patidar did not get to play in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Patidar came into prominence after his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in 2021. He plays for MP in the Ranji Trophy.

He had a difficult first season at RCB, playing just four games, but got a longer rope last season in which he scored 333 runs from 8 T20s.

He smashed a hundred against Lucknow Super Giants and also scored two fifties in IPL 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)