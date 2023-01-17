e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back injury, Rajat Patidar called up

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back injury, Rajat Patidar called up

In his last three outings, Shreyas Iyer has made 28, 28 and 38, respectively.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter
Follow us on

Hyderabad: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand owing to a back injury, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Struggling to convert his starts in recent times, Iyer will now be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. "Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Rajat Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been named as Iyer's replacement for the rubber against the visiting Kiwis. Patidar has earlier been part of ODI team for past few series. India play the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Read Also
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online
article-image

In his last three outings, Iyer got out after making 28, 28 and 38, respectively. In the absence of Iyer, the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav could get at least three chances to cement his place in the side. Surya, alongside flamboyant all-rounder, Hardik Pandya in the middle-order will certainly add firepower at the back-end.

India's updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

Read Also
BAN vs IND 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer survives, despite the ball hitting the stumps, netizens...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back injury, Rajat Patidar called up

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back injury, Rajat Patidar called up

VIrat Kohli fan who vowed to not marry till star batsman scored his 71st century gets memorable...

VIrat Kohli fan who vowed to not marry till star batsman scored his 71st century gets memorable...

IND vs NZ: Team India cricketers meet Telugu cinema star Jr NTR, pics go viral

IND vs NZ: Team India cricketers meet Telugu cinema star Jr NTR, pics go viral

Australian Open 2023: Organisers ban Russian, Belarusian flags at season opening Grand Slam

Australian Open 2023: Organisers ban Russian, Belarusian flags at season opening Grand Slam

Australian Open 2023: Italian Camila Giorgi denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate, says 'I...

Australian Open 2023: Italian Camila Giorgi denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate, says 'I...