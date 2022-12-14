BAN vs IND 1st Test, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer survives, despite the ball hitting the stumps, netizens react, Watch

Shreyas Iyer's rich vain of form in Test cricket continued. The Indian batsman became the first Indian player to reach double figures in his first 10 innings. Shreyas stitched a partnership of 149 runs after India was reeling at 112-4.

Fortunes favoured the brave as the right-handed batter got lucky after he survived being bowled after ball clipped the side of the off stump but the bails failed to get dislodged.

Ebadot Hossain thought he claimed the prized wicked of Iyer after seeing the stumps light up but as Shreyas stood his ground, he realised his misfortune.

As per the cricket rules, law 29.1 sates:

The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.

India ended the day at 278-6 with Iyer remaining not out for 82 runs. At the end of the day the honours were even, Bangladesh would be happy that with the dismissal of Axar Patel on the final ball of the day.

