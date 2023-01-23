e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year

India have already won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0 with a comprehensive win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Team India are on a roll since the start of the year with a back-to-back series wins over Sri Lankan and New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side can achieve more glory by becoming the No.1 team in ODIs in a year in which they are set to host the ICC men’s 50-over World Cup at home. India have already won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0 with a comprehensive win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

They will look to complete a clean sweep against the Black Caps in the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). A win in the final ODI will help them jump ahead of both New Zealand and England into the No.1 position in the ICC men’s ODI ranking. If they can complete the whitewash it will be their second successive one at home after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this month.

Earlier, New Zealand dropped to No.2 in the ICC men's ODI Team Rankings following their eight-wicket loss to India at Raipur on Saturday, allowing England to overtake them. Before this game, New Zealand were top with 115 rating points while England were in the second position with 113 rating points. Australia were third with 112 ratings and India fourth with 111 rating points. After losing to India by eight wickets, New Zealand now sit at the second spot with 113 rating points and 3166 overall points. England and India are ranked first and third, respectively, with 113 rating points.

