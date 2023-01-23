e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell says India tour helping New Zealand 'try out new formations'

IND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell says India tour helping New Zealand 'try out new formations'

Besides Kane Williamson, New Zealand are without the services of pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, while coach Gary Stead has also given the white-ball series a miss.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo: PTI/File
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): New Zealand's all-rounder Daryl Mitchell feels that the tour of India is helping the Black Caps try out new formations and different balances. Mitchell said this while talking to the media here ahead of the 3rd ODI match to be played at Indore’s Holkar stadium on Tuesday. 

Besides Kane Williamson, New Zealand are without the services of pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, while coach Gary Stead has also given the white-ball series a miss.

"Not having Kane here I think is a great opportunity for the group to test out some new formations and different balances and give some of the guys the experience of playing in India”, he said.

Michael Bracewell, who nearly pulled off a heist in the 1st ODI against India with his 140-run knock, could not repeat the feat as the visitors were skittled out for a paltry 108 in the second match in Raipur.

But Mitchell is not thinking too much about last Saturday's performance.

'In cricket, games like Saturday happen'

Mitchell said, "Everyone knows that games of cricket like the other day (second ODI) happen, it's the nature of the game, you lose the toss and get out on a slightly challenging surface.

"As a group, we are pretty liberal we don't run the highs too much or the lows. Just stay consistent. So, really excited about tomorrow," he added.

With the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year, New Zealand will be keen to pick up at least one win to boost their morale, while the hosts will play to whitewash the Kiwis from the series.

"For us, it's about adapting to the situations out here, communicating as a group especially the opening partnerships, what the surface is doing and how we want to go about it," Mitchell added.

Read Also
See pic: Yuzvendra Chahal changes gender of his 'Travel partner' on way to Indore for IND vs NZ 3rd...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell says India tour helping New Zealand 'try out new formations'

IND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell says India tour helping New Zealand 'try out new formations'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets Raghogarh municipality in Guna district

Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets Raghogarh municipality in Guna district

Indore Sports Update: Shelly, Alina, Haritha and Sanvi Qualify in the girls' category

Indore Sports Update: Shelly, Alina, Haritha and Sanvi Qualify in the girls' category

Madhya Pradesh: Missing teenager traced, found living with husband in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Missing teenager traced, found living with husband in Dewas