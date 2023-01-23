See pic: Yuzvendra Chahal changes gender of his 'Travel partner' on way to Indore for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav (right) and Yuzvendra Chahal | BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his funny videos and social media posts. The leg-spinner was at his hilarious best as the Indian team travelled to Indore for the third ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Having already won the series with victories in the first two games, India will eye a clean sweep in Indore. Chahal took to Instagram to post a picture from inside the flight. However, he turned on the 'gender swap' filter and captioned his post 'Travel partner.'

Chahal might make the playing XI for the 3rd ODI as the Indian team management contemplates rotating its bowlers. Opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form, having scored a sensational double hundred in the opener, followed by a 40-run knock in the low-scoring second ODI. Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, is having a good run.

However, the home team is aware that despite enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Shubman and Rohit have been the only two batters among runs for the hosts. At the same time, it is also a fact that the others haven't been tested and the dead rubber will be the perfect opportunity for the likes Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to get some batting practice in match situations. Kohli's problem against left-arm spin has come to the fore once again as the talismanic batter has repeatedly gotten dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

After notching three hundreds in four innings, the former skipper was dismissed cheaply in both the ODIs as New Zealand's star left-arm spinner exposed the chinks in Kohli's armour. With the World Cup just months away, Kohli would be keen for some much-needed course correction. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar was expected to provide some firepower at the back end.

