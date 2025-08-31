 Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAdorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video 

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video 

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Anna Kalinskaya/cjzero/Instagram/x

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Read Also
Wholesome Moment! Kamil Majchrzak Tracks Down Young Fan After Hat-Snatching Incident During US Open...
article-image
Read Also
Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...
article-image

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.

FPJ Shorts
'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video
Panic Erupts As 2 Horses Barge Into Railway Hospital In Jhansi, Doctors And Staff Lock Themselves Inside; WATCH VIDEO
Panic Erupts As 2 Horses Barge Into Railway Hospital In Jhansi, Doctors And Staff Lock Themselves Inside; WATCH VIDEO

'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight At US Open 2025; Video

Tennis met Hollywood once again at the US Open 2025, as Novak Djokovic and actor Ben Stiller shared a humorous courtside moment following the Serbian star’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie. The light-hearted exchange between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the legendary comedian had the fans in splits.

After dispatching Norrie in 4 sets with his trademark precision and poise, Djokovic walked over to greet some familiar faces in the dressing room. Among them was Ben Stiller, a long-time tennis enthusiast and frequent visitor to Flushing Meadows. The two shared a warm handshake and an impromptu conversation that quickly turned comedic.

"Hey, good to see you Ben. Thanks for coming out," Djokovic said with a grin. "How’s your tennis?" Without missing a beat, Stiller replied, “We have a court at our house in Westchester, and the tennis is not that great right now,” prompting Djokovic to burst into laughter, along with many in the background who caught the brief but hilarious moment.

Stiller’s self-deprecating humor and Djokovic’s amused reaction were a reminder of the relaxed atmosphere that sometimes follows intense battles on court. For fans, it was a delightful crossover of two worlds, one dominated by powerful groundstrokes and the other by punchlines.

As Djokovic continues his march towards another US Open title, moments like these add a layer of charm to his campaign, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competitiveness lies a personality capable of sharing a laugh, even in the glare of Grand Slam spotlight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With...

'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With...

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment;...

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment;...

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs...

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs...

Hole In One! MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Friends In Relaxed Outing; Check Pics

Hole In One! MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Friends In Relaxed Outing; Check Pics

Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...

Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...