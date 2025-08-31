Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video 

Image: Anna Kalinskaya/cjzero/Instagram/x

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.

'Tennis Is Not That Great...': Novak Djokovic Bursts Into Laughter After Ben Stiller's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight At US Open 2025; Video

Tennis met Hollywood once again at the US Open 2025, as Novak Djokovic and actor Ben Stiller shared a humorous courtside moment following the Serbian star’s third-round win over Cameron Norrie. The light-hearted exchange between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the legendary comedian had the fans in splits.

After dispatching Norrie in 4 sets with his trademark precision and poise, Djokovic walked over to greet some familiar faces in the dressing room. Among them was Ben Stiller, a long-time tennis enthusiast and frequent visitor to Flushing Meadows. The two shared a warm handshake and an impromptu conversation that quickly turned comedic.

"Hey, good to see you Ben. Thanks for coming out," Djokovic said with a grin. "How’s your tennis?" Without missing a beat, Stiller replied, “We have a court at our house in Westchester, and the tennis is not that great right now,” prompting Djokovic to burst into laughter, along with many in the background who caught the brief but hilarious moment.

Stiller’s self-deprecating humor and Djokovic’s amused reaction were a reminder of the relaxed atmosphere that sometimes follows intense battles on court. For fans, it was a delightful crossover of two worlds, one dominated by powerful groundstrokes and the other by punchlines.

As Djokovic continues his march towards another US Open title, moments like these add a layer of charm to his campaign, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competitiveness lies a personality capable of sharing a laugh, even in the glare of Grand Slam spotlight.