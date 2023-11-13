 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Man Held From Malad For Selling Mumbai Semi-Final Tickets Worth ₹2,500 For ₹40,000
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Man Held From Malad For Selling Mumbai Semi-Final Tickets Worth ₹2,500 For ₹40,000

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Man Held From Malad For Selling Mumbai Semi-Final Tickets Worth ₹2,500 For ₹40,000

The accused had priced the tickets between ₹35,000-40,000 which was around fourteen times higher as compared to the valid rate of ₹2,500.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets of the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, which is to be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

The accused was identified as Akash Kothari, a Malad resident who operated from his home.

He had priced the tickets between ₹35,000-40,000 which was around fourteen times higher as compared to the valid rate of ₹2,500, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Munde.

article-image

How cops caught the accused

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising cops from the JJ Marg police station was formed, said the senior cop, adding that the team reached Malad and succeeded in nabbing Kothari. During the investigation, some messages and some documents were also found with him.

A case has been filed against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life).

Further probe is underway to determine the source from where the accused procured the match tickets, said Munde.

article-image

