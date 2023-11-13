IND vs NZ CWC 2023: 'What Happened 4 Years Ago Is History Now,' Says Lockie Ferguson Ahead Of Semi-Final

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson stated on Monday that history doesn’t count for much and what matters is how you play on that given day ahead of his team's high-profile World Cup semifinal on November 15 against India.

The Kiwis had beaten India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Manchester but Ferguson played that down.

"What happened four years ago was a spectacular game but its history now and a lot of cricket has been played since the. Both teams are raring to go and we’ll see how it goes,” Ferguson told reporters in Mumbai

NZ players excited to face India at Wankhede

The express bowler was pumped up to play against India at the iconic Wankhede stadium and said he was looking forward to that.

"It’s obviously a great pleasure to be here and pretty excited to play at the Wankhede. Few games here that were held had some spectacular crowds and it would be great to experience that," he added.

'Kiwis stay grounded'

New Zealand have an impeccable record at ICC tournaments and especially in the ODI World Cups of the last five editions where they have reached the semifinals each time.

“Obviously when you start a tournament it’s the same as the rest of the teams but we as a unit follow a process and we are playing together for a fairly long time. That keeps us level headed and naturally as Kiwis we stay grounded and that has been the key. Sticking to the process.”

Ferguson also stated luck is a factor but now it’s all about playing well on that day.

“Certainly, we have played some very good cricket along the way and there are times when we have had some bad luck as well. It doesn’t matter now as we are in the knockouts and we have to play well on that day.”

NZ attack still potent despite missing in-form Matt Henry

The pacer emphasised that the absence of Matt Henry was certainly a setback but felt the likes of Tim Southee give them hope.

“Matt Henry is obviously a big hole in our side. Tim Southee brings a lot of experience having captained the Test team and the T20 team. He obviously has played a lot in India as well which helps us a lot in terms of inputs. The way in which Henry exited the WC is such a shame. Injuries always come at the worst time and he will be supporting them from home. Southee is good to go.”

Black Caps ready for any outcome at the toss

Ferguson felt on match day New Zealand would be ready whichever way the toss goes.

“Well, the stats support batting first in Mumbai but whichever way the toss turns, we have plans to deal with that situation. It’s obviously nice to bowl under lights but we are ready for any scenario.

"It’s great to bowl when there is some movement off the pitch under lights especially.”

NZ vary of Indian pacers

Ferguson had great praise for the fiery Indian pace attack which has been on song in this World Cup.

“Well, they’re a very strong pace attack. Bumrah is back after a long injury break and he’s back to his great self. All four teams in the knockout stages have got a strong pace attack.”

He also lavished praise on star New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who has been making waves in the tournament with his batting and bowling.

“He’s an exceptional talent and he has worked extremely hard on his cricket, both batting and bowling and he’s looking forward to playing two days from now. I’ve seen his growth from domestic cricket and he has developed really well,’’ he added.