IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semi-Final: New Zealand Will Have To Score 300-Plus Batting First To Beat Team India At Wankhede; Here's Why

It's a rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinal that is upon us on Wednesday at the Wankhede, but New Zealand this time are clearly more underdogs than the past.

The Black Caps have always punched above their weight at the World Cups and they have made their way to the knockout stages of the last five ODI World Cups including the current edition.

However, this semifinal against India is likely to be a very different one, played against a far superior team which is well-stocked in all departments.

The Kane Williamson-led side will face its biggest challenge against the Indian bowling attack that is simply unstoppable at the moment and can't put a foot wrong.

On a pitch that is likely to provide a high-scoring game and where the team that bats first is expected to score a 300-plus target, the Kiwis will have to execute that against Bumrah, Shami & Co.

Not the easiest task against an attack that has not conceded a 300-plus total in the tournament yet.

Batting first will be relatively easier in comparison to chasing where the pitch is expected to assist seam and swing under lights and the Indian pacers could come into play just like the match against Sri Lanka.

If India bat first and post a 300-plus total which they are perfectly adept at doing, New Zealand would be in for a tough day at the office.

It would be hard to stop India from going past 300 on a track such as the Wankhede with the kind of form all their batters are in at the moment.

So either way, the Kiwis will have to ensure they have enough firepower in the tank to score 320-330 if they bat first or chase a 300-plus total to win.

The likes of Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will have to be at their absolute best to take apart an Indian bowling attack that is relentless in the way it comes at you.

The pacers don't give you an inch while the spinners barely let you breathe.

New Zealand will have to find a way to break their shackles and therein lies the key to winning the World Cup semifinal.