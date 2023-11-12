ICC World Cup 2023: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Crucial To Team India’s Fortunes In Semi-Final vs New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s aggressive batting posture has been key to India’s magical campaign in this ICC World Cup 2023.

On Wednesday, November 15th, when India take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, all eyes will be on the ‘Hitman’.

Skipper In Peak Form

Rohit’s form has been impeccable in this edition of the World Cup. The Mumbaikar has smashed the ball to all parts of the ground with his belligerent batting that has given India electrifying starts in almost all the games barring the opener against Australia.

Apart from the centuries, it’s those 40s that he has scored that has stood out as it served the team’s cause all too well.

The 40 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, for instance, was a classic example of how he had set such a strong launchpad for the team that the middle order has the luxury of taking a bit of time to settle.

The run-rate when Rohit got out was hovering around 12 and even when the Indian middle-order including Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were unable to score fours, the run-rate was close to 6 or a little above that.

Provides Luxury To Middle Order

This has been the kind of impact Rohit is providing the Indian batting wherein he has adopted a no-holds barred approach at the top.

It’s quite a shift for a batsman who for the longest time in his career was known to be someone who liked to take his time before he got on with the game.

India for a long period played the traditional ODI game where they started slow and solid and kept wickets in hand and then went for the final flourish in the last 7-8 overs.

Leading By Example

As they say, a leader leads by example and Rohit has taken upon himself to change India’s ODI batting template with his approach that can be executed by only him.

What stands out the most about Rohit is his amazing six-hitting ability at the top and the signature six off a pull shot.

At 24 sixes, Rohit has the highest number of sixes in ODI World Cup 2023 up until now and that number is only going to increase with 2-3 matches still to go.

Opposition teams looking to curb India’s unstoppable juggernaut will have to strategize about getting the ‘Hitman’ out very early or else they will be in for a long battle against this formidable Indian batting line-up.

