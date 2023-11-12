 IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks AB De Villiers's Record For Most ODI Sixes In A Calendar Year; WATCH
The Hitman also set a new record for the most sixes by a captain in ODI World Cup history, going past Chris Gayle's record of 49 maximums in 34 innings.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

India captain broke multiple records on Sunday during his team's last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Rohit broke AB de Villiers's long-standing record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a calendar year, going past the former South African captain's tally of 58 which he hit in 2015.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year

59* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

58 - AB de Villiers in 2015

56 - Chris Gayle in 2019

article-image

Earlier in the tournament, Rohit had surpassed Chris Gayle on the list of most sixes in international cricket across formats after his 554th hit over the fence. Him and Gayle are the only two batters to have hit more than 500 sixes.

But that's not all, Rohit also completed 14,000 runs in international cricket as an opener. Overall, Rohit is 20th on the list of most runs by batters across formats in international cricket.

article-image

Rohit also holds the record for the most sixes and fours in a World Cup edition as a captain. Rohit has hit 23 sixes in this tournament so far from 9 ODIs and is still going strong.

Most sixes by a captain in a single WC

23* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

India won the toss and elected to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India is the only undefeated team in this edition so far with 8 wins from as many ODIs.

The Men in Blue will be taking on New Zealand in the semi-finals while the Dutch will go back home after this match.

article-image

