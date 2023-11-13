IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Football Legend Thomas Muller Wishes Team India Ahead Of Semi-Final, Wears Blue Jersey; Watch

German football legend Thomas Muller made it very clear on which team he will be supporting in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15.

India will take on New Zealand for the second time in this edition when the two teams lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

And Muller is rooting for Team India as he posted a video wearing the blue jersey ahead of the high-profile clash in the Maximum City.

The jersey is in fact a gift from Team India for the German World Cup winner, it also has Muller's name and No. 25 on the back. He also tagged Virat Kohli in his tweet on X and wished the Indian team goodluck.

"Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup," tweeted Muller, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 with Germany.

India vs New Zealand Preview

New Zealand had stopped India's dominant run four years ago when they beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the rain-hit semifinal at Manchester.

Like 2019, India go into the semifinals as table toppers. New Zealand, who started the tournament well, finished fourth in the league stage with five wins in nine games.

The venue for the first semi-final is the Wankhede Stadium where India had lifted their second ODI World Cup title under MS Dhoni in 2011.

