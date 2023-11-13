 WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Scared By Shubman Gill's Flying Kick During Practice, Hilarious Video Goes Viral
The video shows Gill stretching is legs during a fielding drill just as Virat Kohli walks past him. But Kohli gets startled as soon as he sees a flying kick from Gill in his peripheral vision.

Updated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
A hilarious video involving Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill is going viral on social media as the latter managed to scare the star India batter during a practice session before their last league game of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli then turns towards the India opener and threatens to hit Gill with his bat before marching ahead.

India remain undefeated in league stage

India took on the Netherlands in the last league match of this World Cup and dominated proceedings from start to finish to win by 160 runs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue registered their 9th ODI win in succession and will now head into the semi-finals as the only undefeated team in the tournament.

India vs New Zealand SF in Mumbai

Up next for Rohit Sharma & Co are New Zealand, the same team which had knocked out India from 2019 World Cup in England.

New Zealand then defeated India in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021. Both those losses came under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

But Rohit's team is playing on a different level in this World Cup and have already crushed the Black Caps in their league encounter last month in Dharamsala.

The venue for the first semi-final is the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where India had lifted their second ODI World Cup title under MS Dhoni in 2011.

