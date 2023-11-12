IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes ODI Wicket After 9 Years For India, Gets Standing Ovation From Anushka Sharma; Watch

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is playing on his home ground at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and the packed stands have eyes only on one man. The fans at the venue went delirious when Kohli scored a fifty against the Netherlands in India's final league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 earlier on Sunday.

But there was an even big cheer for Kohli when India captain Rohit Sharma handed him the ball in the 23rd over of the second innings.

A video of the fans asking Rohit to give the ball to Kohli is already doing the rounds. And the skipper gave the spectators what they wanted by bringing in Kohli as Mohammed Siraj is off the field with a neck injury.

With just five specialist bowlers in the Indian playing XI, Rohit had to rely on Kohli to fill in with Siraj in the dressing room.

Kohli, who scored 51 with the bat, conceded 7 runs from his first over as Rohit tried to break Netherlands' momentum.

And he managed to do exactly that in his next over as Kohli got the wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards for 17 (30 balls).

It was only Kohli's fifth wicket in ODI cricket and his first in 9 years for the Men in Blue. It was also Kohli's first strike in World Cup cricket.

The dismissal made the crowd go berserk at the venue and even Kohli's allegedly pregnant wife Anushka Sharma couldn't stop herself from celebrating.

The Bollywood star jump up from her seat and gave a standing ovation to Kohli, who turned towards her immediately after taking the wicket. The adorable moment was caught on camera and played on the giant screen as well.

The Dutch are chasing a mammoth 411 to win after brilliant centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul saw India pile on 410 for 4 in their 50 overs.

Iyer top-scored with 128 not out while Rahul smashed the fastest World Cup century for India by getting to his triple figures in 62 balls.

