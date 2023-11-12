IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Dethrones Quinton de Kock To Become Leading Scorer Of This World Cup

Former India captain Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Kohli dethroned the South African opener and wicketkeeper from the top-spot during India's final league match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli scored a quickfire 51 off 56 balls with five fours and a six to go past de Kock's tally by 3 runs. Both players will be competing for the top spot in the semi-finals when India take on New Zealand and the Proteas face Australia.

Kohli now has 594 runs from 9 ODIs at an average of 99 which also includes two hundreds and five fifties.

He equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan for the most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup after his 71st half-century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar and Shakib managed the feat in the 2003 and 2019 World Cups before being joined by Kohli in the elite list in this edition.

King Kohli misses out on world record hundred

Kohli came out with intent in this innings and was looking good for his world record 50th ODI hundred before getting out against the run of play as Roelof van der Merwe produced a brilliant delivery to castle the 35-year-old in the 28th over just as India reached the 200-run mark.

