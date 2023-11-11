Watch: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Arrive At Team India's Diwali Party In Bengaluru

The Indian cricket players had a grand Diwali bash to celebrate the festival of lights at their team hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday. The players were accompanied by their wives at the party.

Everyone was dressed up in tradition Indian wear and looking dapper in their colourful clothes.

Captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli had their wives Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma for company. Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty was also spotted at the party.

The Indian players however, are likely to keep the party short tonight as they have to play their last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

India will take on the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on November 12. The Men in Blue will then face New Zealand in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

New Zealand were confirmed as India's opponents in the last four after Pakistan crashed out of the tournament following their 93-run defeat against England in Kolkata.

India is the only team in this World Cup which is yet to lose a game, winning 8 ODIs in succession. The team is bidding to lift its third ODI World Cup title and break the ICC trophy drought, the last of which last came under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013.

