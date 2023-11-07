Anushka Sharma Reaches Bengaluru To Support Virat Kohli Ahead Of India vs Netherlands World Cup Match (WATCH)

File photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli |

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted in Bengaluru on November 6 to support cricketer-husband Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Netherlands match of the Cricket World Cup on Diwali, November 12, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A day after Virat Kohli was spotted boarding an economy class flight to Bengaluru, a video of Anushka from Bengaluru is also doing the rounds on social media platforms. It looks like the doting wife has reached her hometown to support her husband. In the now-viral video, Anushka is spotted wearing blue shorts and an oversized shirt.

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The actress always turns cheerleader for her husband and joined him at the stadium for matches.

According to several media reports, they are rumoured to be expecting their second child together. A couple of weeks back, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports claimed that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress which is all set to release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is based on the life and times of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

