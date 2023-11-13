'Beti Ko Ghar Leke Jaana Hai Yaar': Virat Kohli Shuts Fans At Mumbai Airport Trying To Take Selfies; WATCH

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli arrived at Mumbai on Monday (November 13th) to a rousing reception from his fans as they hounded him for selfies at the airport. However, the 34-year-old was not impressed and underlined the need to get his daughter Vamika home as early as possible. The video went viral on social media.

As one of the most popular sportsperson in the world, Kohli inevitably attracted plenty of attention from the fans as he arrived from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The right-handed batter was spotted wearing a mask and was trying to make his way through the fans to his car when the incident occurred.

Below is the video of the same:

Virat Kohli scores half-century and takes wicket as Team India register 9th consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, it was another day to remember for Team India fans as they registered a 160-run victory over the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli struck half-centuries. However, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer stole the limelight, hammering centuries, with the latter top-scoring with 128 off 94 deliveries.

With Rohit wanting to try multiple options with the ball, he bowled part-timers like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav. The stadium erupted as Kohli dismissed Dutch captain Scott Edwards with a strangle down the leg side. Rohit Sharma picked up the wicket of Teja Nidamanuru to bowl the Netherlands out for 250.

With Team India the only unbeaten side in the tournament, it remains to be seen how they respond to the knockout game against New Zealand.