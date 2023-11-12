CWC 2023: Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli As She Watches IND vs NED In Bengaluru, Photos From Stadium Go VIRAL |

Few would doubt that actor Anushka Sharma is her husband and batting talisman Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader. She frequently gets papped at the stadium cheering for her hubby dearest.

At the packed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Garden City Bengaluru, Anushka was spotted cheering for her husband and Team India in the ongoing World Cup match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Several images of Anushka from the stadium went viral on social media. In the pictures, the 'Sultan' actor was seen donning a traditional outfit. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with long earrings and a bindi.

Check it out:

Rumours have been floating around that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child after Vamika. A recent video of Anushka added more grist for rumour mills, as netizens claimed to have spotted a baby bump.

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same and has not shared any updates yet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, at the Chinnaswamy earlier on Sunday, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Virat Kohli came on the crease in the 11.5 over after Shubman Gill was dismissed by van Meekeren. The former India skipper started well and slammed his 71st ODI half-century in 53 balls, with five fours and one six. However, Kohli's inning came to an end after van der Merwe bagged his wicket in the 28.4 overs for 51 runs from 56 balls.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.

The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning. But they have lost their remaining matches and sit.