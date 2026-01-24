IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

Image: Cricket_live247/X

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the second T20I against New Zealand, smashing 82 runs off just 37 balls to guide India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play and impeccable timing, left the opposition struggling to contain him.

However, what caught the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike was a heartfelt gesture following the match. During the post-match handshake, Suryakumar touched the feet of Raghu, Team India’s throwdown specialist, who has been instrumental in honing his skills during practice sessions. This act of respect highlighted Suryakumar’s gratitude for the support behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed by the public.

Raghu, who consistently helps India’s batters by replicating match-like bowling during nets, has become a key figure in the team’s preparation. Suryakumar’s acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the often-unsung heroes of cricket, whose efforts in practice sessions contribute significantly to players’ on-field success.

Suryakumar’s explosive knock not only thrilled fans but also reinforced his reputation as one of the most dynamic hitters in modern cricket. The touching tribute to Raghu also sparked admiration across social media, celebrating the spirit of respect and teamwork within the Indian squad.

'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t resist teasing teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle. The banter quickly became a talking point among fans, showcasing the camaraderie and fun atmosphere within the Indian squad.

Dube, known for his explosive batting and occasional unconventional on-field antics, debuted a striking new haircut. Observing his teammate’s fresh look, Axar quipped, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai,” roughly translating to “Everyone has their own choice.” His humorous remark drew laughter from fellow players and lightened the mood ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

The playful exchange highlights the relaxed and friendly environment in the Indian camp, where players are free to joke and bond off the field, building team spirit ahead of important matches. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, with many praising Axar’s witty remark and Dube’s confidence to try something different.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the 2nd T20, the focus will soon shift to the pitch, but this small moment of humor reminded fans of the human side of cricket stars. As the series continues, such interactions between players add a refreshing dose of fun, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, there’s always room for laughter.