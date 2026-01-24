 IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video

India’s Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 82 off 37 balls to lead a 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I. After the match, he touched the feet of Raghu, India’s throwdown specialist, in a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for his behind-the-scenes support in practice sessions that helped shape Suryakumar’s performance.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: Cricket_live247/X

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the second T20I against New Zealand, smashing 82 runs off just 37 balls to guide India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play and impeccable timing, left the opposition struggling to contain him.

However, what caught the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike was a heartfelt gesture following the match. During the post-match handshake, Suryakumar touched the feet of Raghu, Team India’s throwdown specialist, who has been instrumental in honing his skills during practice sessions. This act of respect highlighted Suryakumar’s gratitude for the support behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed by the public.

Read Also
'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground...
article-image
Read Also
'F**k Off...': Hardik Pandya Reacts ANGRILY After Foulkes Survives Fiery Delivery During IND Vs NZ...
article-image

Raghu, who consistently helps India’s batters by replicating match-like bowling during nets, has become a key figure in the team’s preparation. Suryakumar’s acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the often-unsung heroes of cricket, whose efforts in practice sessions contribute significantly to players’ on-field success.

Suryakumar’s explosive knock not only thrilled fans but also reinforced his reputation as one of the most dynamic hitters in modern cricket. The touching tribute to Raghu also sparked admiration across social media, celebrating the spirit of respect and teamwork within the Indian squad.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock Against New Zealand; Video
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan: 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Bomber Attack During Wedding Celebrations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands
Maharashtra Politics: New Political Front Emerges In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation As Shiv Sena (Shinde) & Congress Join Hands
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity
Adani Ports To Launch ₹16,000 Crore Vizhinjam Phase 2 Development, Adding 4.1 Mn TEUs Capacity

'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t resist teasing teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle. The banter quickly became a talking point among fans, showcasing the camaraderie and fun atmosphere within the Indian squad.

Dube, known for his explosive batting and occasional unconventional on-field antics, debuted a striking new haircut. Observing his teammate’s fresh look, Axar quipped, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai,” roughly translating to “Everyone has their own choice.” His humorous remark drew laughter from fellow players and lightened the mood ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

The playful exchange highlights the relaxed and friendly environment in the Indian camp, where players are free to joke and bond off the field, building team spirit ahead of important matches. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, with many praising Axar’s witty remark and Dube’s confidence to try something different.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the 2nd T20, the focus will soon shift to the pitch, but this small moment of humor reminded fans of the human side of cricket stars. As the series continues, such interactions between players add a refreshing dose of fun, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, there’s always room for laughter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock...
IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu's Feet After Stellar Knock...
'We Have The Right To Play...': Bangladesh Sports Advisor's Fiery On-Air Rant Highlights T20 World...
'We Have The Right To Play...': Bangladesh Sports Advisor's Fiery On-Air Rant Highlights T20 World...
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City...
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City...
Jannik Sinner Fights Through Cramps As Grueling Third-Round Battle With Eliot Spizzirri Continues...
Jannik Sinner Fights Through Cramps As Grueling Third-Round Battle With Eliot Spizzirri Continues...
Dennis Schroder Accidentally Elbows Fan In Head While Chasing Loose Ball During NBA Game; Video
Dennis Schroder Accidentally Elbows Fan In Head While Chasing Loose Ball During NBA Game; Video