 KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty & Ahan Shetty Make A Stylish Appearance At Special 'Border 2' Screening
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their third wedding anniversary by attending a special screening of Border 2 with family and friends. Athiya shared a heartfelt post online, while brother Ahan Shetty extended warm wishes. Married since January 2023, the couple continues to be admired for sharing affectionate moments and milestones from their life together with fans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul marked their third wedding anniversary in style, attending a special screening of Border 2 with family and close friends. The couple, who tied the knot on January 23, 2023, shared heartfelt moments on social media, with Athiya posting a loved-up photo captioned, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee.” Her brother, actor Ahan Shetty, also reacted with warm wishes, celebrating their bond.

Their anniversary comes as a special milestone in their life together. Over the years, they have become one of the most admired celebrity couples in India, often sharing glimpses of their affection and family moments online.

In addition to celebrating their marriage, the pair are enjoying parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Evaarah, in March 2025, adding new joy to their journey together.

