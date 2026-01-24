KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty & Ahan Shetty Make A Stylish Appearance At Special 'Border 2' Screening

Image: X

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul marked their third wedding anniversary in style, attending a special screening of Border 2 with family and close friends. The couple, who tied the knot on January 23, 2023, shared heartfelt moments on social media, with Athiya posting a loved-up photo captioned, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee.” Her brother, actor Ahan Shetty, also reacted with warm wishes, celebrating their bond.

Their anniversary comes as a special milestone in their life together. Over the years, they have become one of the most admired celebrity couples in India, often sharing glimpses of their affection and family moments online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In addition to celebrating their marriage, the pair are enjoying parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Evaarah, in March 2025, adding new joy to their journey together.

'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t resist teasing teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle. The banter quickly became a talking point among fans, showcasing the camaraderie and fun atmosphere within the Indian squad.

Dube, known for his explosive batting and occasional unconventional on-field antics, debuted a striking new haircut. Observing his teammate’s fresh look, Axar quipped, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai,” roughly translating to “Everyone has their own choice.” His humorous remark drew laughter from fellow players and lightened the mood ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The playful exchange highlights the relaxed and friendly environment in the Indian camp, where players are free to joke and bond off the field, building team spirit ahead of important matches. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, with many praising Axar’s witty remark and Dube’s confidence to try something different.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the 2nd T20, the focus will soon shift to the pitch, but this small moment of humor reminded fans of the human side of cricket stars. As the series continues, such interactions between players add a refreshing dose of fun, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, there’s always room for laughter.