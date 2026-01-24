 Murali Kartik's 'Raichur' Moment Sparks Laughter During IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Toss Time At Raipur; Video
Murali Kartik's 'Raichur' Moment Sparks Laughter During IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Toss Time At Raipur; Video

During the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Raipur, former spinner Murali Kartik, acting as toss representative, accidentally said “Raichur” instead of Raipur. The amusing slip quickly caught the attention of fans and commentators, went viral on social media, and sparked a flurry of jokes and memes, adding a lighthearted moment before the highly anticipated match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A lighthearted moment stole the spotlight during the toss of the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Raipur when former Indian spinner Murali Kartik, serving as toss representative, unexpectedly said “Raichur” instead of Raipur.

The match, played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, was eagerly anticipated as both teams. However, fans and commentators were quick to notice Kartik’s slip of the tongue, which immediately went viral on social media, sparking jokes and memes.

India went on to focus on their match preparations, but the “Raichur” moment became an unexpected highlight of the day, reminding fans that even seasoned cricketing figures can have a lighthearted slip, and that a toss can be memorable for reasons beyond just winning or losing it.

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the second T20I against New Zealand, smashing 82 runs off just 37 balls to guide India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play and impeccable timing, left the opposition struggling to contain him.

However, what caught the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike was a heartfelt gesture following the match. During the post-match handshake, Suryakumar touched the feet of Raghu, Team India’s throwdown specialist, who has been instrumental in honing his skills during practice sessions. This act of respect highlighted Suryakumar’s gratitude for the support behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed by the public.

Raghu, who consistently helps India’s batters by replicating match-like bowling during nets, has become a key figure in the team’s preparation. Suryakumar’s acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the often-unsung heroes of cricket, whose efforts in practice sessions contribute significantly to players’ on-field success.

Suryakumar’s explosive knock not only thrilled fans but also reinforced his reputation as one of the most dynamic hitters in modern cricket. The touching tribute to Raghu also sparked admiration across social media, celebrating the spirit of respect and teamwork within the Indian squad.

