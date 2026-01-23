IND Vs NZ Live: When And Where To Watch U19 World Cup 2026 Clash As Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Take Centre Stage

India will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins when they face off against New Zealand in the U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. India Colts sealed back to back wins over USA and Bangladesh to seal progress into the next round and will aim to continue their winning run when they take the field.

New Zealand meanwhile have had their U19 World Cup campaign disrupted by weather. Without completing a single match, the Kiwis have two points on the board with both their games abandoned. The India game will thus present a different test in what promises to be a fascinating affair.

IND vs USA: U19 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs NZ match kick starts at 1:00 PM IST. Toss is set to be at 12:30 PM IST.

India’s squad for Under-19 ODI World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan

New Zealand's squad for Under-19 ODI World Cup 2026

Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison