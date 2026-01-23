India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground

The India Khelo Football National Final | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The India Khelo Football National Final, held on 23 January at the iconic Cooperage Ground in Mumbai, marked the culmination of one of India’s largest grassroots football talent identification initiatives. This initiative is supported by Tyger Capital.

The finale brought together 200 of the country’s most promising young players, shortlisted from a nationwide pool of over 20,000 participants across 135+ cities and towns.

The event was tracked by clubs including Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, Sreenidhi Deccan, Sporting Club Delhi, FC Madras, Sudeva, Minerva, Delhi FC, Techtro Swades, Tata Football Academy, Juventus Academy Kerala, Manchester City Academy - Jain Sports, The Sports School, Himachal FC, Kemps FC, Mumbai Knights, Rajasthan United.