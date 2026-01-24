ISPL Season 3: Abhishek Dalhor’s Six-Hitting Blitz Powers Majhi Mumbai To Clinical 28-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata

Abhishek Dalhor’s Six-Hitting Blitz Powers Majhi Mumbai To Clinical 28-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata |

Surat: Defending champions Majhi Mumbai registered a convincing 28-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounter at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Friday.

Riding on a blistering unbeaten 45 by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and a disciplined bowling effort, Mumbai successfully defended a total of 101/7.

After being put into bat, Majhi Mumbai struggled early as the Tiigers' bowling attack utilized the conditions effectively. Rajat Mundhe was nearly unplayable, returning exceptional figures of 2 for 6, while Shivam Kumar (2/10) and Firdos Alam (2/20) kept the pressure high.

The innings was transformed, however, by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor. Launching a clinical counter-attack, Dalhor smashed six sixes in an explosive 14-ball knock, finishing unbeaten on 45. His late assault, supported by Vijay Pawle’s 18, propelled Mumbai to a competitive 101.

In reply, Tiigers of Kolkata failed to find their rhythm against a stifling Mumbai attack. Manish Waghmare set the tone, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs while picking up a wicket. Dalhor capped off a Player of the Match-worthy performance with a tight spell of 1 for 8.

Ayyub Shaikh provided the only real resistance for the Kolkata side, scoring a rapid 27 off 10 balls, but he lacked sustained support. While Saif Ali managed 19, he took 17 balls to get there, allowing the required rate to spiral. Mohammad Zeeshan (2/15) and Ijaj Ahmad (2/21) struck at regular intervals to ensure the Tiigers finished on 73/7, well short of the target.

Bengaluru Strikers will take on Srinagar Ke Veer in the second match at 8:00 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores: Majhi Mumbai 101/7 in 10 overs (Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 45*, Vijay Pawle 18; Rajat Mundhe 2/6, Shivam Kumar 2/10) beat Tiigers Of Kolkata 73/7 in 10 overs (Ayyub Shaikh 27, Saif Ali 19; Manish Waghmare 1/5, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 1/8) by 28 runs.