IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Make Mockery Of 209 Chase, Seal 7-Wicket Win With 28 Balls Remaining To Take 2-0 Series Lead

India put a show of their batting might in Raipur on Wednesday to take a 2-0 series lead. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stroked attacking half-centuries to chase down the target in 15.2 overs. India were reduced to 6/2 in the second over by the right-left duo of Kishan and Suryakumar made a mockery of the target on a batting paradise.
It is the fastest ever 200+ chase by a team in T20Is. No team has had more than 4 overs to spare in a 200+ run chase, with India beating the margin by 4 balls. It also is the joint most successful chase by the Indian team in the format, alongside the 209 they chased down vs Australia in 2023.
India lost Sanju Samson in the first over, while Abhishek Sharma departed for a golden duck. At 6/2, Ishan Kishan unleashed an array of attacking strokes to keep India firmly in control of the chase. The left-hander blazed through to a 21-ball half-century inside the powerplay.
Suryakumar Yadav played himself into rhythm in a 122-run stand which came off just 48 balls. Kishan departed for a well made 76 off 32 balls, making a statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
By the time Kishan departed, Surya had found his rhythm. The Indian captain ended his wretched run of 468 days without a half-century to get to the landmark. With Shivam Dube for company, India's Mr.360 got some of his strokes off the cobwebs in a fine display. Zachary Foulkes had a nightmare outing, conceding 67 in his 3 overs. India finished off the chase in 15.2 overs, a record in the format.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and put New Zealand into bat. Devon Conway and Tim Seifer got off to a flyer but Harshit Rana got Conway for the 4th time in 4 games. Seifert soon departed leaving Rachin Ravindra to rebuild the innings.
The Kiwis lost momentum in the middle overs with the Indian bowlers opting for a wide line. The visitors looked well short of reaching a par score, with captain Mitchell Santner in the end powering them to a 200+ score.
The Kiwis will have their work cut out to avoid a whitewash given the rampaging nature of India's two wins. The 3rd T20I is on Sunday in Guwahati.