 IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
India captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to form with a vital half-century on Friday. Walking into bat with his team 6/2, Yadav stroked a counter-attacking half-century to get back amongst the runs in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. It was SKY's first fifty in 23 innings in the format, ending a 468-day wait to reach the milestone.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
India captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Yadav's form has been a major talking point in the build up to the tournament. The 33-year-old has faced immense scrutiny for the same, even as India have turned inot a serial winning side in the shortest format of the game.

Yadav shifted some of that pressure with a vital half-century on Friday. Walking into bat with his team 6/2, Yadav stroked a counter-attacking half-century to get back amongst the runs. It was SKY's first fifty in 23 innings in the format, ending a 468-day wait to reach the milestone.

