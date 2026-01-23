IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Yadav's form has been a major talking point in the build up to the tournament. The 33-year-old has faced immense scrutiny for the same, even as India have turned inot a serial winning side in the shortest format of the game.

Yadav shifted some of that pressure with a vital half-century on Friday. Walking into bat with his team 6/2, Yadav stroked a counter-attacking half-century to get back amongst the runs. It was SKY's first fifty in 23 innings in the format, ending a 468-day wait to reach the milestone.