IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan made a statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The left-hander batting at No.3 played a counter-attacking innings in front of a packed house in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. Kishan smashed his half-century inside the powerplay to put India on top of the huge run chase.

India lost both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma with the score just 6. Kishan paid no heed to that, piercing gaps with ease. With each passing delivery, the left-hander looked more comfortable, clearing the fence at regular intervals. He reached his fifty in 21 balls, in just his second game since his comeback.

Kishan's knock comes at a time when he has forced himself into India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. It is his 7th half-century in T20Is and came in a game when both of India's openers departed early. The Men in Blue have grown reliant on Abhishek Sharma, but Kishan offered them a glimpse of having a dynamite at No.3 should the opener not fire.