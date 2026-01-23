 IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan made the most of his opportunity on Wednesday with a statement innings in Raipur. After India lost two quick wickets, Kishan counter attacked with fine precision to power India to a rollicking start in the powerplay. The left-hander smashed a 21-ball half-century, signaling his hitting prowess ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Ishan Kishan made a statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The left-hander batting at No.3 played a counter-attacking innings in front of a packed house in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. Kishan smashed his half-century inside the powerplay to put India on top of the huge run chase.

India lost both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma with the score just 6. Kishan paid no heed to that, piercing gaps with ease. With each passing delivery, the left-hander looked more comfortable, clearing the fence at regular intervals. He reached his fifty in 21 balls, in just his second game since his comeback.

Kishan's knock comes at a time when he has forced himself into India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. It is his 7th half-century in T20Is and came in a game when both of India's openers departed early. The Men in Blue have grown reliant on Abhishek Sharma, but Kishan offered them a glimpse of having a dynamite at No.3 should the opener not fire.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During Bal Thackeray's Birth Centenary
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During Bal Thackeray's Birth Centenary
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan's Film - Viral Video
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan's Film - Viral Video
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of...
Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Does A 'Rishabh Pant', India Star's Bat Goes Flying In Hilarious Moment In...
Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Does A 'Rishabh Pant', India Star's Bat Goes Flying In Hilarious Moment In...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC...
'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During...
'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During...
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction...
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction...