ISPL Season 3: Bengaluru Strikers Edge Srinagar Ke Veer In Last-Ball Thriller To Secure One-Run Win; Majhi Mumbai Record Clinical 28-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata

Surat, January 23: The Bengaluru Strikers registered a heart-stopping one-run victory over Srinagar Ke Veer, while Majhi Mumbai registered a clinical 28-run win over Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Friday.

Match 2: Bengaluru Strikers Edge Srinagar Ke Veer in a nail-biting thriller

Defending a modest total of 83, the Strikers restricted Srinagar to 82 for 6 in their allotted 10 overs, holding their nerve in a clinical finish.

Batting first, the Bengaluru Strikers struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Srinagar attack. The innings was rescued by a blistering counter-attack from Krushna Pawar, who smashed 33 off just 15 balls. His knock included three sixes and one four. While wickets tumbled at the other end, Bhushan Gole provided vital support with 15 off 13 balls.

The Srinagar bowlers were relentless; Dhananjay Bhintade was the wrecker-in-chief with 3 for 22, while Raju Mukhiya claimed 2 for 16. Minad Manjrekar was exceptionally tight, conceding just 6 runs in his two overs. The Strikers finished on 83/9, a total that seemed vulnerable at the break.

In reply, Srinagar Ke Veer’s chase started with intent but found boundaries hard to come by during the "Tape Ball" and "50-50" overs. Opener Amol Nilugade anchored the early stages with 17 off 14 balls before retiring out. Aryan Naik then took charge, top-scoring with 31 off 26 deliveries, including five boundaries.

However, the Bengaluru bowlers strangled the scoring rate in the back half of the innings. Bhushan Gole turned in a match-winning performance with the ball, conceding only 8 runs in his two overs and taking a wicket.

Supported by Rajendra Singh (1/12) and Vijay Kumar (1/13), the Strikers' attack forced the game into a final-ball thriller. Srinagar ultimately fell just short, finishing on 82/6.

Match 1: Majhi Mumbai beat Tiigers of Kolkata

Earlier in the day, riding on a blistering unbeaten 45 by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and a disciplined bowling effort, Mumbai successfully defended a total of 101/7.

After being put into bat, Majhi Mumbai struggled early as the Tiigers' bowling attack utilized the conditions effectively. Rajat Mundhe was nearly unplayable, returning exceptional figures of 2 for 6, while Shivam Kumar (2/10) and Firdos Alam (2/20) kept the pressure high.

The innings was transformed, however, by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor. Launching a clinical counter-attack, Dalhor smashed six sixes in an explosive 14-ball knock, finishing unbeaten on 45. His late assault, supported by Vijay Pawle’s 18, propelled Mumbai to a competitive 101.

In reply, Tiigers of Kolkata failed to find their rhythm against a stifling Mumbai attack. Manish Waghmare set the tone, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs while picking up a wicket. Dalhor capped off a Player of the Match-worthy performance with a tight spell of 1 for 8.

Ayyub Shaikh provided the only real resistance for the Kolkata side, scoring a rapid 27 off 10 balls, but he lacked sustained support. While Saif Ali managed 19, he took 17 balls to get there, allowing the required rate to spiral. Mohammad Zeeshan (2/15) and Ijaj Ahmad (2/21) struck at regular intervals to ensure the Tiigers finished on 73/7, well short of the target.

On Saturday, Chennai Singams will play against Srinagar Ke Veer at 5:30 PM, and the second game of the day will be played between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad at 8 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Match 1: Majhi Mumbai 101/7 in 10 overs (Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 45*, Vijay Pawle 18; Rajat Mundhe 2/6, Shivam Kumar 2/10) beat Tiigers Of Kolkata 73/7 in 10 overs (Ayyub Shaikh 27, Saif Ali 19; Manish Waghmare 1/5, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 1/8) by 28 runs.

Match 2: Bengaluru Strikers 83/9 in 10 overs (Krushna Pawar 33, Bhushan Gole 15, Dhananjay Bhintade 3/22, Raju Mukhiya 2/16) bt Srinagar Ke Veer 82/6 in 10 overs (Aryan Naik 31, Amol Nilugade 17, Bhushan Gole 1/8, Rajendra Singh 1/12) by 1 run.