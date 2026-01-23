'F**k Off...': Hardik Pandya Reacts ANGRILY After Foulkes Survives Fiery Delivery During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya had a moment that went viral on social media during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. Cameras followed the India all-rounder with the India ace lively during the first innings on Friday. Hardik pouched 3 catches in the field and chipped in with a fine bowling performance.

In the 17th over of the innings, Hardik bowled a fine over to break the partnership. He dismissed the struggling Mark Chapman. Pumped up, Hardik followed it up with a fiery welcome for Zachary Foulkes. Foulkes somehow survived it, much to Hardik's annoyance.

In a now viral, Hardik reacted angrily, yelling 'f*** off' at the direction of the batter.

More to follow...