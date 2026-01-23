IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ball Lost In Raipur As Rachin Ravindra Smashes Harshit Rana For 91-Metre Six

Rachin Ravindra looked in delightful touch as New Zealand aim to mount a fightback in the IND vs NZ T20I series. After Devon Conway and Tim Seifert got the Kiwis off to a flyer, Ravindra came in the 4th over of the powerplay. He initially took his time before going berserk in Raipur on Friday.

In the final over of the powerplay, the left-hander unleashed an array of strokes off Harshit Rana. He opened the over with a maximum over long on for a maximum. Ravindra only grew in confidence and it could be seen as the over progresses. Off the 5th ball, Rana nailed the middle of the bat to clear the fence with absolute ease.

The ball travelled far into the night sky. Replays showed Ravindra's hit travelled 91 meters. However, the ball was lost into the crowd. The match had to be delayed as the umpires brought a new box to change the match ball.