 India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction Imposed In Arshdeep's Over
Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In Last Over During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I

Raipur, January 23: Team India has been penalised for their slow over rate during the India vs New Zealand second T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. As the game progressed in the last over, the on-field signaled that only four fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to bowl first after winning the toss. However, the Indian team could not finish bowling the 20 overs in the time frame fixed by the ICC for which they were penalised and an extra fielder was called inside the circle.

The decision was beneficial for New Zealand as they managed to score 17 runs in the last over of the game which was bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep proved to be expensive in the game as he leaked away 53 runs in his four overs and was not able to take even a single in the game.

