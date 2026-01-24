 Bangladesh Cricket Board Launches Probe Into Corruption Allegations Against Director Mokhlesur Rahman
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched an internal probe into corruption allegations against director Mokhlesur Rahman, who has stepped down as audit committee chairman. The investigation, led by former ICC Anti-Corruption chief Alex Marshall, follows claims linked to the Bangladesh Premier League. This adds to ongoing controversies and internal challenges within the BCB.

Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched an internal investigation into corruption allegations involving board director Mokhlesur Rahman, further deepening scrutiny around the administration of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

A BCB spokesperson confirmed that the board’s integrity unit has taken up the matter and that Rahman has relinquished his role as chairman of the audit committee pending the inquiry. Rahman, who was elected as a BCB director in October, represents Chapainawabganj as a board councillor, according to ESPNCricinfo.

About The Allegation

The allegations stem from the current BPL season and were first brought to public attention by journalist Riasad Azim in an investigative report published on his verified Facebook page on Thursday. Although the board has not publicly detailed the nature of the claims, the report has prompted swift internal action.

The investigation is being overseen by the BCB’s integrity unit, led by former ICC Anti-Corruption Unit chief Alex Marshall. The timing adds further strain to an already stretched department, which is currently reviewing a separate, independent 900-page report examining corruption allegations from the previous BPL season.

Rahman has stepped aside from his board responsibilities amid the probe, making him the second BCB director this month to be embroiled in controversy. Earlier in December, Bangladesh’s professional cricketers staged a boycott of BPL matches after director M Nazmul Islam made comments deemed offensive, both on social media and during a press conference.

In response, the BCB removed Nazmul from his position as chairman of the finance committee, though he remains a director. He was later seen attending BPL matches from the president’s box at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The latest development comes at a sensitive moment for the Bangladesh cricket administration, with the BCB also embroiled in an ongoing dispute with the ICC over the country’s participation framework for the Men’s T20 World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

