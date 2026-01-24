'We Have The Right To Play...': Bangladesh Sports Advisor's Fiery On-Air Rant Highlights T20 World Cup Exclusion Standoff With ICC; Video

Image: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Bangladesh’s ongoing dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reached a dramatic peak Friday when the country’s Youth and Sports Adviser, Asif Nazrul, launched an impassioned rant on live television amid a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match broadcast.

Nazrul’s comments came against the backdrop of a standoff that threatens to see Bangladesh excluded from the global tournament, a prospect few cricketing nations ever expected just weeks before the February 7 start date. The controversy stems from Bangladesh’s insistence that its T20 World Cup matches, originally scheduled to be played in India, be shifted to neutral venues in Sri Lanka due to unresolved security and diplomatic concerns. When the ICC rejected the demand and upheld the original schedule, Bangladesh responded by taking a firm stance against traveling to India.

On live TV, Nazrul said, “Bangladeshi people love their cricketers and they love cricket, and the huge presence of spectators is a testament to that. It was much needed. Quite recently Bangladesh were on the verge of being excluded from the T20 World Cup. They have the right to play there, but they are being excluded. So, at such a crucial time, the huge presence of spectators will definitely encourage Bangladesh cricket and its cricketers.”

Nazrul’s remarks also reflected the political dimension of the dispute, with critics saying the government and sports authorities in Dhaka may have hardened their position without fully consulting players or the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) executives. Some team members reportedly feel caught between the opportunity to play on cricket’s biggest stage and a government stance that could cost them that chance entirely, especially as deadlines from the ICC loom and replacement teams like Scotland await a potential spot in the tournament.

The repercussions of this dispute go beyond mere scheduling disagreements. If Bangladesh fails to participate, it would mark an extraordinary absence for a cricket-crazy nation from a marquee ICC event and raise questions about how geopolitical concerns and sport governance intersect at the highest level. With the tournament just weeks away and negotiations seemingly at an impasse, the cricketing world continues to watch closely as this high-stakes drama unfolds.

It was a sobering moment for Bangladesh cricket as players were left watching their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 hopes fade, with emotions running high and few options left to influence the outcome. Despite their strong desire to compete, the national side found itself powerless as administrative decisions overrode their involvement in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s top players, including captain Litton Das, wore hollow smiles as they left the team hotel, reflecting the disappointment that comes with a dream slipping away not through play but paperwork. With the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and government authorities aligned in refusing to send the team to India for their scheduled matches, primarily due to unresolved security concerns, the players’ views were reportedly given little weight.

According to Cricbuzz reports, the meeting called with the team’s sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, was more informational than consultative, with decisions already made before players could voice their opinions. Many of the squad were in favour of playing if possible, but this had no bearing on the final stance taken by the board and government.

Bangladesh had hoped for a relocation of their matches to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns, but the proposal was rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which maintained that changing venues on short notice could undermine the event’s integrity. With no resolution forthcoming, another team, likely Scotland, is expected to replace Bangladesh in the tournament

One player, speaking anonymously, summed up the mood by lamenting the situation: the decision was taken without the squad’s input, and despite their preparation and willingness to compete, their World Cup journey was effectively ended off the field.

For now, Bangladesh’s focus shifts to domestic concerns and upcoming elections, with some hoping future changes in government might open a new chapter for the nation’s cricket aspirations.