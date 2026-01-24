IND Vs AUS: Women's World Cup Stars Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal Earn Maiden Call Up To Test Squad |

New Delhi: India's World Cup winning star Pratika Rawal along with left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma and seamer Kranti Gaud received their maiden long-format call-ups for the one-off Test against Australia to be held at Perth from March 6 to 9.

The 15-member squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and the Test will follow the white ball format matches (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs), beginning from February 15.

Pratika's inclusion was a formality after her stirring efforts in the ODIs, 1110 runs from 24 matches at an average of 50.45 with two hundreds and seven fifties.

It also meant that the opening batter had sufficiently recovered from her ankle injury that forced her to sit out of last year's women's ODI World Cup semifinal and final.

However, the 25-year-old is not a part of India's white ball trip to Australia.

Vaishnavi, who made an impression during India's U19 World Cup triumph in early 2025, made her senior team debut in December during the home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner has so far played five T20Is.

Pacer Kranti too has made her India debut last year and has so far played 15 ODIs and four T20Is and was particularly impressive in the 50-over format, taking 23 wickets.

Satghare, the 25-year-old Mumbai pacer, has played three ODIs against Ireland in January 2025, and her inclusion meant that seasoned Arundhati Reddy did not get a look in.

Meanwhile, young wicket-keeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of India's Australia tour with an injury and the selectors have named Uma Chetry as her replacement in India's T20Is and ODI squads.

India Test squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

