 IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets, End Winless Run On Indian Soil After 36 Years
The last time New Zealand won a test match on Indian soil was during the 1988-89 series

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Image: X

New Zealand created history on Sunday beating India by seven wickets at Chinnaswamy Stadium to register their first win in 36 years. Chasing 107 runs for victory, Rachin Ravindra (39*) and Will Young (48*) ensured victory for the Kiwis after setbacks in the opening session.

The last time New Zealand won a test match on Indian soil was 36 years ago, during the 1988-89 series. The Kiwis, under the leadership of John Wright, pulled off a remarkable 136-run win their only success on Indian soil since 1969.

Recap of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

The first two days of the Bengaluru Test completely went against India. After the first day was washed out by rain, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss on day 2 and decided to bat first. The decision was a disastrous one as India was bowled out for a mere 46 runs in their first innings as New Zealand were in complete control.

The Kiwis capitalized on the opportunity and posted a commanding total of 402 runs courtesy of a century from Rachin Ravindra who scored 134 runs putting India in a precarious position. Devon Conway (91 runs) and Tim Southee (65 runs ) were the other major contributors.

India staged a comeback in 2nd innings to make New Zealand bat again. Sarfaraz Khan showed a stunning display of resilience, and scored a crucial 150 runs, while Rishabh Pant came close to his own century, before getting bowled out on 99. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also scored half-centuries to help India post a massive total of 462.

