IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Live: New Zealand Need 107 Runs To Win Their First Test In India In 36 years

Image: BCCI

Update

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

8:56 AM: Drizzling has delayed start of the match, India will look to make early inroads in the New Zealand batting lineup once the match start

Preview

India will be eyeing early wickets as they look to defend a target of 107 runs, on the final day of the opening test. New Zealand only faced four deliveries in their second innings, before rain stopped play. The visitors are at 0/0 and will be chasing the target.

After scoring just 46 runs in the first innings, India made a comeback to finish their second innings at 462 on Day 4. The hosts could have posted a bigger target with wickets in hand.

The collapse began when Sarfaraz Khan fell in the pre-tea session, departing for 150 off 195 balls, followed by Rishabh Pant narrowly missing out on a ton. Pant registered 99 off 105 balls. The other batters failed to contribute enough to the target.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke took three-wicket hauls respectively. While the pitch could provide plenty of help to the pacers and spinners, the host will not down without putting up a fight.