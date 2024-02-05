NZ vs SA: Rachin Ravindra Announces His Arrival In Test Cricket With Maiden Double Century In Comeback Match

Rachin Ravindra | Credits: Twitter

Young New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra made his incredible comeback in Test Cricket in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at Bay Oval, Mount Manganui.

Rachin made his return to red-ball cricket after having last played against Sri Lanka in January 2022 at the same venue. The 24-year-old featured in New Zealand's playing XI for the Test series opener against second-string South Africa team. On the opening day of the first Test, Rachin Ravindra achieved his maiden Test century in his 4th match of the format.

At the Day 1 stumps, Rachin remained unbeaten on 118* and formed 219-run partnership with Kane Williamson (112*) to help New Zealand post 258/2 in 86 overs on the board.

Rachin Ravindra continued his brilliant innings and brought up his maiden double century in the seventh innings of his Test career. The youngster was batting on 199 when he faced Neil Brand in the 130th over of New Zealand's first innings. Rachin made to find a single off Brand's delivery on the third ball of the over to achieve his first big milestone in his Test career.

What an incredible moment! After over 8 hours at the wicket, Rachin Ravindra has passed 200 runs - a historic double hundred 🔥👏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/00Xlbjoirl — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 5, 2024

Rachin Ravindra became the second youngest New Zealand batter to score double century Test. Former batter Matthew Sinclair continues to hold the record for the youngest to score double ton for New Zealand in Test, which he achieved against West Indies in 1999.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra's incredible comeback Test innings has come to an end after he was dismissed for 240 off 366 balls by South African skipper Neil Brand at 474/7. His 81-run partnership with Glenn Phillips for the sixth wicket took Kiwis past 450-run mark in the first innings.

Prior to the Test series against South Africa, Rachin Ravindra could score only 73 runs at an average of 14.60 in six innings. Following his maiden double century, Rachin's Test numbers raced to 313 and batting average increased to 52.16.