NZ vs SA: Kane Williamson Becomes 1st New Zealand Batter To Complete 30 Test Centuries; Becomes 4th Fastest To Achieve Milestone

Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson has added another feather to cap in his illustrious career during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at Bay Oval in Mount Manganui on Sunday, January 4.

Williamson became the first New Zealand batter to complete 30 centuries in Test Cricket. The 33-year-old achieved the feat in his 169th inning of the format. He completed his century when he pulled the shot ball to the mid wicket off South African pacer Tshepo Moreki in the 79th over of New Zealand's first innings batting.

Additionally, the talismanic batter transcended Ricky Ponting (170 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (174 innings) to become the fourth fastest player to record 30 Test centuries. Kane Williamson is now ranked behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar (159 innings), Steve Smith (162 innings) and Mathew Hayden (167 innings) on the list.

Fastest to Score 30 Test Centuries



159 Inngs - Sachin Tendulkar

162 Inngs - Steve Smith

167 Inngs - Matthew Hayden

169 Inngs - 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻*

170 Inngs - Ricky Ponting

174 Inngs - Sunil Gavaskar#NZvSA — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 4, 2024

Kane Williamson registered his 17th Test century at home, which is also most by any New Zealand in this format of the game. Interestingly, no other Kiwis batter has scored more than 19 centuries in Test Cricket. Also, the right-handed batter has the most number of centuries by New Zealand batter in International Cricket (44*).

Currently, Williamson has the joint second-highest number of centuries alongside Joe Root in Tests among active cricketers. Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith leads the chart with 32 tons, while Team India's star batter stands at third with 29 centuries.