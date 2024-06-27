IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 SF, Guyana Weather Update: Sun Peeps Through Cloudy Skies As Rain Finally Stops; Visuals Surface

Cricket fans rejoice! The skies have cleared in Guyana just in time for the highly anticipated second semifinal between India and England in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After enduring several days of heavy rain, the weather has taken a favorable turn, with the sun now shining brightly. Although rain is still expected later in the day, the intensity is predicted to be lower than initially feared.

AccuWeather reports a reduction in the chance of precipitation from 90% to 67%.

This development raises hopes for a result in tonight's match. In case of interruptions, the game can be extended by up to 250 minutes beyond the scheduled end time to accommodate any rain delays.

With the improved weather, players from both teams seized the opportunity to hit the nets and engage in fielding drills at the Providence Cricket Ground. Notably, Virat Kohli was seen conversing with Yashasvi Jaiswal during their practice session.

The packed schedule of the World Cup leaves no room for a reserve day for this semifinal. According to the tournament rules, if the match is completely washed out or no result is possible due to weather, India will advance to the final, having topped Group 1 in the Super 8s.

India will be looking to avenge their previous defeat to England, who knocked them out of the semifinals in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The head-to-head record in T20 World Cups is evenly matched, with each team having won two games apiece.

As the stage is set, fans around the world eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing powerhouses.