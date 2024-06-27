 IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 SF, Guyana Weather Update: Sun Peeps Through Cloudy Skies As Rain Finally Stops; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 SF, Guyana Weather Update: Sun Peeps Through Cloudy Skies As Rain Finally Stops; Visuals Surface

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 SF, Guyana Weather Update: Sun Peeps Through Cloudy Skies As Rain Finally Stops; Visuals Surface

Heavy rains lashed the Caribbean city for the past few days but the weather gods seemed to have finally relented as the clouds are making way for bright sunshine.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Cricket fans rejoice! The skies have cleared in Guyana just in time for the highly anticipated second semifinal between India and England in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After enduring several days of heavy rain, the weather has taken a favorable turn, with the sun now shining brightly. Although rain is still expected later in the day, the intensity is predicted to be lower than initially feared.

AccuWeather reports a reduction in the chance of precipitation from 90% to 67%.

Read Also
T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...
article-image

This development raises hopes for a result in tonight's match. In case of interruptions, the game can be extended by up to 250 minutes beyond the scheduled end time to accommodate any rain delays.

With the improved weather, players from both teams seized the opportunity to hit the nets and engage in fielding drills at the Providence Cricket Ground. Notably, Virat Kohli was seen conversing with Yashasvi Jaiswal during their practice session.

Read Also
ENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is...
article-image

The packed schedule of the World Cup leaves no room for a reserve day for this semifinal. According to the tournament rules, if the match is completely washed out or no result is possible due to weather, India will advance to the final, having topped Group 1 in the Super 8s.

India will be looking to avenge their previous defeat to England, who knocked them out of the semifinals in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The head-to-head record in T20 World Cups is evenly matched, with each team having won two games apiece.

As the stage is set, fans around the world eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling contest between two cricketing powerhouses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In...

President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Saved By Security Personnel As Notorious Fan Tries To Jump On The Field...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Saved By Security Personnel As Notorious Fan Tries To Jump On The Field...

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...