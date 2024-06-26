T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND vs ENG Clash Won't

T20 World Cup Trophy and Team India | Credits: Twitter

The second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024, featuring a highly anticipated clash between England and India, is likely to be affected by rain in Guyana on Thursday.

According to the weather forecast for June 27, there is a 90% chance of rain, which raises the possibility of the match being shortened or even completely washed out.

While the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan in Tarouba has a reserve day allocated, there is no such provision for the England vs India match due to the congested schedule of this World Cup.

This scheduling decision adds a layer of complexity and uncertainty to the proceedings.

Reserve Day rules

However, in an attempt to accommodate potential disruptions, the second semifinal has been allotted an additional 250 minutes of extra time. This extended window allows the match to continue beyond its scheduled close if rain interrupts play.

In contrast, the first semifinal is granted 60 minutes of extra time on the primary day and 190 minutes on the reserve day. Should inclement weather halt the match, it will resume from where it left off on the reserve day, ensuring a fair outcome.

Match Timings

The timing of the semifinals also varies. The first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan is set to commence at 8:30 pm local time (6 am IST) in the West Indies on Wednesday, while the second semifinal between England and India is scheduled for 10:30 am local time (8 pm IST) on Thursday.

What happens in case of washout?

In the unfortunate event that both semifinals are washed out or no result is possible, the teams that topped their respective groups will advance to the final.

India, having topped Group I, and South Africa, having led Group 2 in the Super 8s, would proceed to the final under such circumstances.

Therefore, if the match between South Africa and Afghanistan is washed out, the Proteas will automatically progress to the final.

Similarly, if the England vs India match on Thursday faces the same fate, Rohit Sharma's team will advance, eliminating the defending champions at the semifinal stage.

Reserve Day For WC Final

The final match, scheduled for June 29, also has a Reserve Day with rules similar to those of the first semifinal. This provision ensures that the final showdown will have every opportunity to be played to completion, preserving the integrity and excitement of the tournament.