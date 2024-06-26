 ENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is Washed Out?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is Washed Out?

ENG vs IND, T20 WC 2024: With Heavy Rain Forecasted In Guyana On June 27, What Happens If SF2 Is Washed Out?

The match will start 10.30 am local time on June 27 but the weather forecast from AccuWeather reveals there is 90% chance of rain.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
article-image

The second semifinal between India and England in the T20 World Cup 2024 is under threat of getting washed out due to the heavy rain forecast in Guyana on Thursday.

The match will start 10.30 am local time on June 27 but the weather forecast from AccuWeather reveals there is 90% chance of rain.

No Reserve Day for SF2

The weather will remain overcast throughout the clash which doesn't even have a 'Reserve Day' due to the 1-day gap with the final on June 29.

Instead, 250 minutes will be added to the scheduled time if rain interrupts play.

Read Also
T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...
article-image

That won't be the case in the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan, which will be played from 8.30 pm local time in Tarouba.

Since this match will start 14 hours prior to the second semifinal, the organisers have enough time to squeeze in a reserve day.

Washout or No Result Scenarios:

If both the semifinals are washed out, or no result is possible due to any natural reason, then the team which qualified higher in their Group will reach the final. India topped Group I while South Africa topped Group 2 in the Super 8s.

Read Also
Photos: Afghanistan Players Soak In Historic Moment Of Reaching T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final
article-image

Between South Africa and Afghanistan, the Proteas will go through to the final if their match against Afghanistan is washed out.

If the same happens in the second semifinal later on Thursday, then India will advance and the defending champions will be knocked out in the last-4.

The final match on June 29 will also have a Reserve Day with the same rules that are applicable for Semifinal 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...

T20 World Cup Semifinal Rules Explained: Here's Why SA vs AFG Match Will Have A Reserve Day But IND...

'If You Want Young Daughter Or Son To Watch Then It Would Be Rashid Khan': Jatin Paranjape's Massive...

'If You Want Young Daughter Or Son To Watch Then It Would Be Rashid Khan': Jatin Paranjape's Massive...

India's Schedule For Tour Of Sri Lanka Announced: When And Where To Watch T20Is, ODI Series

India's Schedule For Tour Of Sri Lanka Announced: When And Where To Watch T20Is, ODI Series

'We Will Miss You Playing For Australia': David Warner's Wife Candice Pens Heartfelt Note As Opener...

'We Will Miss You Playing For Australia': David Warner's Wife Candice Pens Heartfelt Note As Opener...

'Serious Work Was Done On Ball': Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses Arshdeep Singh Of Ball-Tampering During AUS...

'Serious Work Was Done On Ball': Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses Arshdeep Singh Of Ball-Tampering During AUS...