Photos: Afghanistan Players Soak In Historic Moment Of Reaching T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

By: Aakash Singh | June 25, 2024
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was a relieved captain after they sealed a semi-final spot in T20 World Cup 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rashid Khan's eyes were welling after Afghanistan's 8-run win over Bangladesh. The leg-spinner led the way with outstanding figures of 4-0-23-4.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in the dressing room after getting hurt on his knee while keeping. Gurbaz couldn't control his tears after Afghanistan sealed a semi-final spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gurbaz is currently the leading run-getter of T20 World Cup 2024 with 281 runs in 7 innings. The right-hander's 55-ball 43 against Bangladesh came under scrutiny, but proved pivotal.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan players take a lap of honour after a historic achievement.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rashid Khan was also carried by an Afghanistan player on his shoulder.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gulbadin Naib has played a critical role in Afghanistan's last two wins. He took stunning figures of 4-0-20-4 against Australia and took the crucial scalp of Tanzim Hasan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Naveen-ul-Haq earned the player of the match against Bangladesh for his figures of 3.5-0-26-4.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan will face South Africa in the 1st semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 in Tarouba. The two sides have faced twice in T20 World Cups and South Africa have won both of them.
(Credits: Twitter)