 IND vs ENG: Rajat Patidar Replaces Virat Kohli In India Squad For 2 Tests Against England - Reports
Rajat Patidar was part of the India A squad against England Lions in an unofficial Test match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Rajat Patidar | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has reportedly replaced Virat Kohli in the Team India squad ahead of the first Test against England, starting on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Kohli had withdrawn from Two Tests against Ben Stokes-led side as he returned home due to personal reasons. The former India captain already communicated to skipper Rohit Sharma, team management and selectors about his reason behind withdrawing from initial Two games of the five-match Test series.

Since Kohli made himself unavailable for Two Tests against England, there have been debate over who could be possible replacement for star batter. Cheteshwar Pujara's name was making a buzz due to performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24. However, BCCI picked Rajat Patidar over Pujara. It has been reported that Patidar joined India squad in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rajat Patidar was part of the India A squad against England Lions in an unofficial Test match. The 30-year-old has been in best of his form of late, which was evident by his knock of 51 against England Lions in the first innings of the match.

The Madhya Pradesh batter travelled to South Africa with India A squad for four-day unofficial Test match against Proteas A team last year.

