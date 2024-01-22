From Cheteshwar Pujara To Rajat Patidar: Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli In First 2 Tests vs England

By: Aakash Singh | January 22, 2024
Cheteshwar Pujara is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing Ranji Trophy with 444 runs in 5 innings at 111. Having not played a Test since the 2023 WTC final, this could be his ticket back to the national side.
Ishan Kishan was surprisingly not selected in the squad to face England after reports that BCCI was miffed with him. Having performed well in the West Indies last year, Kishan could replace Kohli in the first 2 Tests.
Sarfaraz Khan has been in the fray for quite some time now, but hasn't been able to break into the Test side. Khan scored 96 in the tour match against England Lions, followed by a half-century in the first unofficial Test. He also averages 68.20 in first-class cricket.
Rajat Patidar scored a century in both the tour match and the 1st unofficial Test against England Lions. Patidar also averages 45.97 in first-class and could be best suited to play at No.4.
B Sai Sudharsan has already made an impression in the international arena and scored 97 in the 1st unofficial Test. The left-hander also averages 39.56 and could be a good fit at No.4.
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a travelling member of the side for sometime now without getting a chance. Although he has struggled in recent matches, Easwaran averages 46.60 in first-class cricket.
Uncapped keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has a massive chance of making his debut in the absence of Virat Kohli. Jurel also averages 46.47 in 15 first-class fixtures, but likely hasn't batted at No.4 in whites.
With Virat Kohli out of the side, India have the chance to play both Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer in the side. Both have been in patchy form of late.
The 1st Test between India and England begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.
