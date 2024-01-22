IND vs ENG: Pakistan-Origin England Off-Spinner Shoaib Bashir Stuck In Abu Dhabi Due To Indian Visa Delay

England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir is facing delays in reaching India for the upcoming Test series due to visa processing issues.

The 20-year-old Surrey-born cricketer is currently stranded in Abu Dhabi, awaiting clearance for his visa application to enter India. The BCCI and the Indian government are reportedly assisting Bashir in resolving the matter.

This situation mirrors the challenges faced by Pakistani cricketers and support staff before the ICC World Cup 2023, where visa delays resulted in their late arrival in India.

England confident of Bashir joining squad too

Although the delay will cause Bashir to miss out on preparations for around two days, England Test coach Brendon McCullum has assured that the Somerset player will remain in contention for selection for the first Test.

"Bash will join us hopefully tomorrow as well. He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through. We're confident on the back of the help from the BCCI and the Indian government that will sort itself out pretty quickly as well," McCullum said.

"Things take time, don't they? Everyone is doing what they can. It's a process we need to go through.

Bashir's maiden England call-up

Despite having played only six first-class matches for Somerset and securing 10 wickets, Bashir earned a surprise spot in England's spin-heavy Test squad for the India series.

He showcased his talent during a England Lions' training camp in the UAE, impressing on surfaces designed to simulate Indian conditions.

Panesar backs Bashir to be England's find of the series

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, who was part of the visiting squad that last won a Test series in India in 2012, has backed Bashir to be the main bowler for Ben Stokes and trouble the likes of Virat Kohli & Co.

"I believe he (Shoaib Bashir) is the one whom we should have an eye on, and he will surely be a trouble for the Indian batters. The Indian red-soil turning track will be a dream pitch for him.

"I have met him a few times in England and watched him closely believe me, he has some exceptional talents," Monty Panesar told IANS.

England start training in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the England Test squad has started training in Hyderabad, gearing up for the first Test scheduled for January 25. The squad touched down in the city of pearls on Monday.

Dan Lawrence to join Eng squad shortly

Dan Lawrence will join the squad later today as a replacement for Harry Brook, who withdrew from the series due to personal reasons.

Lawrence, a 26-year-old middle-order batsman, has earned 11 Test caps, accumulating 551 runs at an average of 29, including four half-centuries. He’s also bagged three wickets with his part-time off-spin. Lawrence featured thrice during England's tour of India in 2021, scoring 149 runs and averaging 24.83.