 IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Furious Virat Kohli Slams His Chair In Anger After 9-Ball Duck In Lucknow; Watch Video
Virat Kohli was disgusted with himself and was seen slamming the chair he was sitting on in the dressing room after his dismissal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Former India captain Virat Kohli suffered a rare failure in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday as he got out for a duck against England in Lucknow.

Kohli was India's top run-scorer in this tournament before his 9-ball duck against the defending champions. He was dismissed while trying to open his account against David Willey in the 7th over of India's innings.

Kohli was disgusted with himself and was seen slamming the chair he was sitting on in the dressing room after his dismissal which left India in a spot of bother at 2 for 27 after England won the toss and elected to bowl first.

A video of an angry Kohli punching the chair is going viral on social media.

Rare failure for King Kohli

This was Kohli's second big failure in this World Cup after his 16 against Pakistan on October 14. He has scores of 0, 95, 103*, 16, 55* and 85 in the tournament so far and averaging over 60 with the bat.

This was also Kohli's first duck in ODIs this year and 34th overall, drawing him level with Sachin Tendulkar on the unfortunate Indian list. It was also Kohli's first duck in ODIs in 24 innings.

He last got out without scoring against the West Indies in Ahmedabad last year. This is also his first duck in World Cups (ODIs & T20Is).

India struggling while batting first in Lucknow

Kohli got out after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 4th over. The opener was castled by Chris Woakes for 9 with a ball that came back in after pitch outside off-stump. Shreyas Iyer also flopped, clattering Chris Woakes to Mark Wood at mid-on after making 4 runs.

Notably, this is the first time India are batting first in this World Cup. They won all five of their previous games while chasing against Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

