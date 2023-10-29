 IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Fan From US Travels 12,445 Km To 'Witness The GOAT', Only To Watch His 9-Ball Duck Instead
A die-hard Virat Kohli fan was probably the most disappointed man in the stadium as he came all the way from the US to watch his favourite batter.

Updated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Virat Kohli left all cricket fans heartbroken when he got out for a duck against England in the ongoing Match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. The rare failure came in the 7th over of India's innings when Kohli was caught by Ben Stokes off David Willey's bowling.

Kohli failed to open his account for the first time in 24 ODI innings. He was last dismissed for a duck against West Indies in Ahmedabad last year.

The dismissal left everyone stunned at the Lucknow stadium which went completely silent after for a few minutes as Kohli walked back to the pavillion after facing 9 deliveries.

He was seen carrying a placard which read: "Travelled 7732 miles from the US to witness the GOAT King Kohli."

But all got to witness was a rare failure from Kohli, who was India's highest run-scorer in the tournament before this match. He has amassed 354 runs from 6 ODIs at an average of 88.50 with one hundred and three fifties so far.

Kohli's dismissal came after Chris Woakes castled Shubman Gill in the fourth over after England won the toss and put India into bat for the first time in this tournament.

The defending champions have dominated the first 15 overs with India reaching 50 for 3 on a slowish pitch. Woakes got rid of Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) while Willey sent back Kohli.

Both India and England are unchanged for this game. Notably, India is the only team in the tournament which is undefeated so far.

Squads

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

