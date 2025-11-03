 Sportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches

The Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 kicked off with great enthusiasm across Assam, showcasing the region’s young and emerging volleyball talent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 kicked off with great enthusiasm across Assam, showcasing the region’s young and emerging volleyball talent. The league, which has grown into a significant grassroots sports movement, once again highlighted exceptional teamwork, energy, and skill on the opening day. With a mission to nurture future volleyball stars from rural and semi-urban communities, the event witnessed strong participation and competitive spirit.

In Match 1, Amtola (Devaji) delivered a dominant performance against APS Narengi (PC), securing a comfortable 2–0 victory with a commanding point margin of 15–2. The Amtola squad took early control and maintained pressure throughout, leaving little room for Narengi to recover.

The action continued in Match 2, where Amtola (Aparn) once again proved their strength, defeating Boko (Peter Ve) 3–0 in a thrilling contest. With a final points tally of 25–19, the Amtola side displayed sharp attacks and disciplined defense to claim a well-deserved win.

The impressive start by both Amtola teams has set an exciting tone for the season ahead, as the Brahmaputra Volleyball League moves forward with more fixtures set to bring volleyball excitement to fans across Assam.

FPJ Shorts
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film
Mumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO
Mumbra Youth Apologises After Thane Police Catches Him Performing Deadly Stunts On Scooter - VIDEO
MSRTC To Generate 300 MW Solar Power Annually Under ‘Solar Energy Hub’ Project; Aims To Save ₹1,000 Crore Yearly
MSRTC To Generate 300 MW Solar Power Annually Under ‘Solar Energy Hub’ Project; Aims To Save ₹1,000 Crore Yearly
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Caught The World Cup': Jemimah Rodrigues Hails Amanjot Kaur With Special Fielding Medal; Video

'You Caught The World Cup': Jemimah Rodrigues Hails Amanjot Kaur With Special Fielding Medal; Video

'My Daughter Has Shown...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Mother Praises Her Fighting Spirit After Team India's...

'My Daughter Has Shown...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Mother Praises Her Fighting Spirit After Team India's...

'Take Painkillers And Play': Jemimah Rodrigues’ Old Podcast On Period Pain & Women’s Struggles...

'Take Painkillers And Play': Jemimah Rodrigues’ Old Podcast On Period Pain & Women’s Struggles...

Iconic! Team India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With ICC World Cup Trophy At Mumbai's Gateway Of...

Iconic! Team India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With ICC World Cup Trophy At Mumbai's Gateway Of...

When Mandira Bedi Sacrificed Personal Gain For Women's Cricket

When Mandira Bedi Sacrificed Personal Gain For Women's Cricket