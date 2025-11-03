Sportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches

Representative Image |

The Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 kicked off with great enthusiasm across Assam, showcasing the region’s young and emerging volleyball talent. The league, which has grown into a significant grassroots sports movement, once again highlighted exceptional teamwork, energy, and skill on the opening day. With a mission to nurture future volleyball stars from rural and semi-urban communities, the event witnessed strong participation and competitive spirit.

In Match 1, Amtola (Devaji) delivered a dominant performance against APS Narengi (PC), securing a comfortable 2–0 victory with a commanding point margin of 15–2. The Amtola squad took early control and maintained pressure throughout, leaving little room for Narengi to recover.

The action continued in Match 2, where Amtola (Aparn) once again proved their strength, defeating Boko (Peter Ve) 3–0 in a thrilling contest. With a final points tally of 25–19, the Amtola side displayed sharp attacks and disciplined defense to claim a well-deserved win.

The impressive start by both Amtola teams has set an exciting tone for the season ahead, as the Brahmaputra Volleyball League moves forward with more fixtures set to bring volleyball excitement to fans across Assam.